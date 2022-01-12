Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC): Price Up $0.2 (0.92)% Over Past Day, Up $0.19 (0.85)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EBC

Currently, EBC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.85%) from the hour prior. EBC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on EBC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

EBC ranks 97th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

EBC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EBC’s price is up $0.2 (0.92%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row EBC has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Eastern Bankshares Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EBC: Daily RSI Analysis EBC’s RSI now stands at 92.5926.

EBC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

