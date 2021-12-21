Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP): Price Now Near $217.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EGP

At the moment, EGP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.48 (0.69%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, EGP ranks 41st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EGP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EGP’s price is up $1.91 (0.88%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row EGP has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Eastgroup Properties Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EGP: Daily RSI Analysis For EGP, its RSI is now at 49.9184.

Note: EGP and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with EGP rising at a faster rate than RSI.

