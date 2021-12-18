EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $244.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EGP. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $220.41.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

