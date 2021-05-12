Eastman Chemical Co (EMN): Price Down $-0.07 (-0.05)% Over Past Day, Up $0.19 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EMN

At the time of this writing, EMN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Chemicals stocks, EMN ranks 28th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EMN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EMN’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.05%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows EMN’s price action over the past 90 days.

