Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.73. Eastman Chemical also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $119.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.17.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

