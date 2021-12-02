easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 774.86 ($10.12).

EZJ opened at GBX 518 ($6.77) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 616.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,492.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders have bought 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027 in the last quarter.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

