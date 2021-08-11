Eaton Corp plc (ETN): Price Now Near $168.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ETN

At the moment, ETN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.11%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Machinery stocks, ETN ranks 13th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ETN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ETN’s price is up $0.82 (0.49%) from the day prior. ETN has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ETN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ETN: Daily RSI Analysis ETN’s RSI now stands at 100.

ETN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

