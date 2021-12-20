Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Down 27.6% in November

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,321. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: The four types of profit margin