Ebay Inc (EBAY): Price Now Near $71.7; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, EBAY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.72 (1.01%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row EBAY has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EBAY ranks 55th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

EBAY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EBAY’s price is up $1.84 (2.63%) from the day prior. EBAY has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows EBAY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EBAY: Daily RSI Analysis EBAY’s RSI now stands at 100.

EBAY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

EBay, Former CEO Are Sued Over Bizarre Cyberstalking Campaign

(Bloomberg) — EBay Inc. and former top executives were sued for allegedly running a bizarre cyber-campaign to “terrorize, stalk and silence” a suburban Boston blogger and her husband who were critical of the e-commerce company.Ina and David Steiner claim they were left psychologically damaged from the 2019 cyberstalking operation, which they say included macabre anonymous deliveries such as a bloody pig mask, surveillance by eBay security executives and phony online ads designed to send strange

