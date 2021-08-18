EchoStar CORP (SATS): Price Now Near $25.05; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SATS

At the time of this writing, SATS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.72%) from the hour prior. SATS has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 20 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SATS ranks 53rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

SATS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SATS’s price is up $0.35 (1.42%) from the day prior. SATS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SATS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SATS: Daily RSI Analysis For SATS, its RSI is now at 32.4074.

Note: SATS and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with SATS rising at a slower rate than RSI.

For SATS News Traders

Investors and traders in SATS may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Hughes Awarded IDIQ Contract by U.S. Air Force to Offer Enterprise Satellite Networking Solutions

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, today announced that it has been awarded one of several prime positions on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $950,000,000 by the U.S. Air Force to support its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS). Hughes will offer flexible satellite communications solutions that leverage open systems design, modern software and algorithm devel

