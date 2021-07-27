Ecolab Inc (ECL): Price Now Near $220.19; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ECL

Currently, ECL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.1 (1.43%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, ECL ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ECL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ECL’s price is up $1.23 (0.56%) from the day prior. ECL has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ECL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ECL: Daily RSI Analysis ECL’s RSI now stands at 100.

