Ecolab Inc (ECL): Price Now Near $223.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ECL

At the time of this writing, ECL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ECL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ECL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ECL’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.12%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ECL’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market