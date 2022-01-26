Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $14.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 70.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $184.84 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

