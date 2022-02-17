Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.260-$1.280 EPS.

ECL stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $180.37 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average of $219.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.15.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories