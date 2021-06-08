Ecopetrol Sa (EC): Price Down $-0.13 (-0.97)% Over Past Day, Up $0.12 (0.95)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EC

At the moment, EC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.95%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as EC has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, EC ranks 81st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EC’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.97%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as EC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EC’s price action over the past 90 days.