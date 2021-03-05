Ecopetrol Sa (EC): Price Now Near $12.94; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EC

Currently, EC’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that EC has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on EC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

EC's Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EC’s price is up $0.44 (3.47%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row EC has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EC’s price action over the past 90 days.

For EC News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on EC may find value in this recent story:

Ecopetrol publishes the text of the amendment to its bylaws that will be submitted for consideration at its General Shareholder’s Meeting

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) informs that it has released the text of the amendments to its bylaws that will be submitted for consideration at the General Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held on March 26, 2021.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

