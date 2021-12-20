Edgeless Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,124.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 56.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $1,124.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00040173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006900 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.