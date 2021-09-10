EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE Co (EPC): Price Down $-0.74 (-1.87)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.38 (-0.96)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EPC

Currently, EPC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.38 (-0.96%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as EPC has now gone down 10 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, EPC ranks 49th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EPC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EPC’s price is down $-0.74 (-1.87%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as EPC has now gone down 12 of the past 14 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EPC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EPC: Daily RSI Analysis EPC’s RSI now stands at 0.

EPC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

