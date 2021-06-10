Edison International (EIX): Price Up $0.38 (0.66)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EIX

Currently, EIX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on EIX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, EIX ranks 20th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EIX’s price is up $0.38 (0.66%) from the day prior. EIX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Edison International’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.