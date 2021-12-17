Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT): Price Now Near $27.02; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EDIT

At the time of this writing, EDIT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-2.21%) from the hour prior. EDIT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, EDIT ranks 258th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EDIT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EDIT’s price is down $-0.69 (-2.48%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row EDIT has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Editas Medicine Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EDIT: Daily RSI Analysis For EDIT, its RSI is now at 32.0388.

EDIT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

