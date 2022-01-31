Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,365 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 72.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

