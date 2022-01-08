Edward D. Bagley Buys 1,538,461 Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 1,538,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. ClearOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.20.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.93% of ClearOne as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

