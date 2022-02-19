Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Body

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 996,051 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

