Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW): Price Now Near $86.1; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EW

At the moment, EW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.19%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as EW has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EW’s price is up $0.07 (0.08%) from the day prior. EW has seen its price go up 12 out of the past 14 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

