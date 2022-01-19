EHang Holdings Ltd (EH): Price Up $0.06 (0.37)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.12)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EH

Currently, EH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. EH has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on EH; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, EH ranks 50th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EH’s price is up $0.06 (0.37%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as EH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. EHang Holdings Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EH: Daily RSI Analysis EH’s RSI now stands at 36.3636.

EH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

