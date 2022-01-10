eHealth Inc (EHTH): Price Now Near $23.99; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EHTH

At the moment, EHTH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.66%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, EHTH ranks 79th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EHTH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EHTH’s price is down $-0.34 (-1.4%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. eHealth Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EHTH: Daily RSI Analysis EHTH’s RSI now stands at 37.4161.

EHTH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

