Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN): Price Now Near $35.38; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ELAN

At the time of this writing, ELAN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.57%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ELAN ranks 277th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ELAN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ELAN’s price is up $0.01 (0.02%) from the day prior. ELAN has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Elanco Animal Health Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.