Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN): Price Now Near $35.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ELAN

At the moment, ELAN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.42%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ELAN ranks 275th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

ELAN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ELAN’s price is down $-0.49 (-1.36%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Elanco Animal Health Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.