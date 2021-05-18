Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN): Price Up $0.52 (1.49)% Over Past Day, Up $0.47 (1.34)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ELAN

At the moment, ELAN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.47 (1.34%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ELAN has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ELAN ranks 140th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

ELAN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ELAN’s price is up $0.52 (1.49%) from the day prior. ELAN has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ELAN’s price action over the past 90 days.

