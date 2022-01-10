Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT): Price Now Near $173.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ESLT

ESLT (Get Ratings)’s 173.08 Elbit Systems Ltd in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ESLT ranks 25th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Aircraft stocks.

ESLT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ESLT’s price is down $-3.81 (-2.15%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Elbit Systems Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ESLT: Daily RSI Analysis For ESLT, its RSI is now at 27.2901.

ESLT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

