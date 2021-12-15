Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO): Price Down $-0.14 (-1.61)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.64)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EGO

At the moment, EGO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.64%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row EGO has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Precious Metals stocks, EGO ranks 27th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EGO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EGO’s price is down $-0.14 (-1.61%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as EGO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EGO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EGO: Daily RSI Analysis EGO’s RSI now stands at 11.1111.

EGO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For EGO News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on EGO may find value in this recent story:

