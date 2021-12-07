Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO): Price Now Near $9.21; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EGO

Currently, EGO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.22%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as EGO has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on EGO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EGO ranks 28th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Precious Metals stocks.

EGO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EGO’s price is up $0.02 (0.22%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row EGO has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EGO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EGO: Daily RSI Analysis EGO’s RSI now stands at 100.

Note: EGO and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with EGO declining at a faster rate than RSI.

