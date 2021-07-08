Electronic Arts Inc (EA): Price Now Near $141.25; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EA

At the moment, EA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.95 (-0.67%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, EA ranks 280th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EA’s price is down $-1.7 (-1.19%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as EA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows EA’s price action over the past 90 days.