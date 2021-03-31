ELI LILLY & Co (LLY): Price Up $0.54 (0.29)% Over Past Day, Up $0.73 (0.39)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LLY

At the moment, LLY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.73 (0.39%) from the hour prior. LLY has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LLY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LLY’s price is up $0.54 (0.29%) from the day prior. LLY has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LLY’s price action over the past 90 days.

For LLY News Traders

Investors and traders in LLY may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Lilly/Vir’s Cocktail COVID-19 Therapy Meets Study Endpoint

Eli Lilly (LLY), Vir Biotechnology and Glaxo are developing a combination of their respective monoclonal antibodies as a potential treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients.

