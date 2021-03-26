ELI LILLY & Co (LLY): Price Now Near $184; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LLY

At the moment, LLY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (0.16%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

LLY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LLY’s price is up $0.8 (0.44%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row LLY has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on LLY; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LLY’s price action over the past 90 days.

For LLY News Traders

Investors and traders in LLY may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Aptose Provides An Encouraging Update, But The Road Ahead Is Still Long

Now that’s more like it – after a clinical update at December’s American Society of Hematology (or ASH) meeting that offered more worries than encouragement (at least for the market), Aptose Biosciences (APTO) provided a clinical update with fourth quarter earnings that offered more encouragement on the safety and efficacy…

