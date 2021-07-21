ELI LILLY & Co (LLY): Price Now Near $235.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LLY

Currently, LLY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.34 (0.57%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, LLY ranks 61st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LLY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LLY’s price is up $0.16 (0.07%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as LLY has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LLY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LLY: Daily RSI Analysis For LLY, its RSI is now at 100.

LLY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

