EMCOR Group Inc (EME): Price Down $-0.52 (-0.42)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.63 (-0.51)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EME

Currently, EME (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.63 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EME ranks 31st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

EME’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EME’s price is down $-0.52 (-0.42%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. EMCOR Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EME: Daily RSI Analysis EME’s RSI now stands at 84.4776.

EME and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

