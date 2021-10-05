EMCOR Group Inc (EME): Price Now Near $120.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EME

At the moment, EME (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.61 (1.36%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, EME ranks 18th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EME’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EME’s price is up $0.52 (0.43%) from the day prior. EME has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 20 day changed directions on EME; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EME’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EME: Daily RSI Analysis EME’s RSI now stands at 100.

EME and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

