Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMA. CIBC lifted their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.00.

TSE:EMA opened at C$58.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.42. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$63.71. The company has a market cap of C$15.20 billion and a PE ratio of 32.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.75%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading