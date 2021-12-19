Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.69 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

