Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.88.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $82.06 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

