Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of MSN stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

