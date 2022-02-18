Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

ETF Daily News Team

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of MSN stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?