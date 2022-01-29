Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $182,535,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

NYSE:ROP opened at $435.47 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

