Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).