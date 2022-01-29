Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $1,629,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 73,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $108.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).