Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL): Price Up $0.18 (2.13)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.23)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ENBL

At the time of this writing, ENBL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on ENBL; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ENBL ranks 41st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

ENBL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ENBL’s price is up $0.18 (2.13%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ENBL’s price action over the past 90 days.