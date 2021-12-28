Enact Holdings Inc (ACT): Price Down $-0.12 (-0.59)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.59)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ACT

At the moment, ACT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.59%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, ACT ranks 90th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ACT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ACT’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.59%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ACT has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 10 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Enact Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ACT: Daily RSI Analysis For ACT, its RSI is now at 78.5714.

Note: ACT and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with ACT declining at a slower rate than RSI.

