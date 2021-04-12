Enbridge Inc (ENB): Price Now Near $36.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ENB

At the moment, ENB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ENB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ENB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ENB’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.19%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ENB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ENB’s price action over the past 90 days.

For ENB News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ENB may find value in this recent story:

Why I Bought $20,000 Worth Of Enbridge For My Retirement Portfolio

Photo by efetova/iStock via Getty Images We all want to retire in comfort or even splendor. Dividend growth investing is one of the easiest and most effective ways to reach this goal. An even better way is to invest in companies that combine several proven alpha factors. That’s easy to…

