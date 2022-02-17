Enbridge’s (ENB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$53.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.82.

TSE ENB opened at C$52.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.75. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.98 and a twelve month high of C$55.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.97 billion and a PE ratio of 18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.61%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

