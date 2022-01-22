Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 14.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

NYSE:EHC opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

